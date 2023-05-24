EASTON, Pa. - A Lafayette College beautification project is now rooted in controversy.

While building a new walkway the college stripped a section of College Hill without telling the city. Now the school has to submit new plans, or the project has to stop.

From Ash to Maple, Sycamore to Sugar, 40 trees were cut down in the section of College Hill. Easton says when the college submitted plans last summer there was no indication any trees would be cut down. This violates the city's steep slope ordinance.

Work continues on Lafayette College's new $1.2 million walkway that snakes its way up a now very sparse section of Easton's College Hill.

The now-clear view of the Marquis de Lafayette is creating a visual revolution for local cyclist Ernie Honey.

"I think it's going to be really nice; I think with the clearing now in this shot from the city and maybe with the new steps and some flowers and other things. I think it's going to be a beautiful vision," he said.

However, the hill is now a much different vision and one the city of Easton didn't see coming. The deforestation was not in the college's plans, which the city's zoning officer says gave no indication of cutting trees down.

In a statement to 69 News Lafayette said most of the trees were removed because they were dead, dying, or created safety concerns as they leaned over the pedestrian walkways.

However, Easton's Environmental Advisory Council said no proof of this was shown to the city or the city's arborist. Easton arborist Rob Christopher says he was never given any indication from anyone about any kind of safety risk the trees posed.

The cuts go against Easton's steep slope ordinance, which helps protect from erosion and water runoff.

"It will parallel College Avenue along the escarpment 150 feet above College Avenue," said state Rep. Bob Freeman in April.

He was the brainchild for the project but now says he's deeply disappointed in the clear cut and wants new trees to be replanted.

Lafayette has had to resubmit plans. If they are not in compliance the city can stop the project. The college says it's working on a replanting plan. Christopher questions the practicality of this as he says the original trees grew from seed and it's very difficult to plant new trees on a steep hill. He also wonders how they will be maintained until they mature, which takes several years.

He says he and the college are having a meeting next week to discuss this.

In the meantime, the Environmental Council is concerned about erosion and water runoff into the Bushkill Creek if we get rain.