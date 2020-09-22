EASTON, Pa. - Representatives from Lafayette College are scheduled to appear Wednesday before Easton City Council to appeal part of a ruling on the school’s Phase 2 plan.
The city council meeting, via Zoom, is set for 6 pm.
In August, the college appeared before the Easton Planning Commission and requested a three-year extension to keep modular student housing.
In addition, the college requested preliminary conditional land development approval. Both applications were part of the college’s Phase 2 plan.
The commissioners approved both applications.
However, as part of the approval the commissioners requested that the college provide a proposed schedule for demolition of the temporary dorms and one other site.
Phase 2, which the college has called the McCartney Street project, includes constructing additional student housing, counseling services, a center for health and moving the current home of the Portlock Black Cultural Center at 517 Clinton Terrace to a location next to Hillel House. The building will be home to the new Portlock Center, school officials have said.
But the college said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has not made a final decision on when Phase 2 will begin.
While the college has no official start date for construction, the commissioners requested that the school provide an estimated timeline for when it might begin demolition of the old buildings.
Also on Wednesday, city council is set to introduce a resolution to approve a three-year contract with Chrin Landfill in Williams Township for trash collection.
Director of Public Services Dave Hopkins said at Tuesday's meeting that the bid comes with a 33% increase over the current trash collection rate.
The city now pays about $40 per ton for trash collection; that rate is expected to increase to about $53 per ton.
“I think that this is reflective of the market,” Hopkins said.
The resolution, if approved, is only one component of the overall trash collection for the city.
According to Hopkins, the city still has to seek bids two more times: for collection of recyclable materials and for transportation and hauling services.
Officials said there likely will be a substantial rate increase for recycling when requests for bids go out Friday and next Tuesday for collection and transport.
“It’s going to be an eye-opener for all of us,” Hopkins said. “I’m anticipating that the bids won’t go our way.”
Officials said restrictions that have been put into place on what can be recycled have driven up costs.
“I think that’s going to be a negative swing for us on the recycling side,” Hopkins said.