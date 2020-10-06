EASTON, Pa. - The president of Lafayette College is stepping down at the end of her contract in June.
President Alison Byerly announced her decision Tuesday in a letter to the community.
Byerly's second contract is set to run out on June 30, 2021, she said.
"This moment, however, represents a clear inflection point for both the College and for me, as we look back on the accomplishments of the last seven years, and forward to the journey of recovery and renewal that awaits Lafayette and other institutions of higher education in the years to come," she said in the letter.
She became the school's 17th president and first female leader in 2013.
Byerly said she plans to take a sabbatical, then spend next school year, 2021-22, as a visiting scholar in English at the University of Pennsylvania.