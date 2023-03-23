Lafayette College printmaking class raising money for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

EASTON, Pa. - 69 News showed you how last year, a Lafayette College printmaking class raised more than $2,000 for Ukraine. This spring, the class has new students and a new mission.

"I called my parents, and I realized that it is a lot worse than what it seems like," said Pelin Cetin, a junior at Lafayette College. "It's been awful, not because I'm just from there, but because I'm so far away."

Cetin is from Turkey. The earthquake in her home country and Syria continues to weigh heavy on her mind. Something that helps, even if just a bit: her printmaking class is fundraising for the victims.

"A dollar does not mean anything to most people in the United States, but a dollar in Turkey is almost 20 Turkish liras, so that is a lot of money," said Cetin.

Students have spent the last few weeks designing, crafting, and packaging t-shirts and posters.

"Seeing how, through making art we can improve this world," said Pedro Barbeito, an assistant professor of art and the Experimental Printmaking Institute director at Lafayette College.

"I think all of our designs kind of center different areas of the issue," said Eva Donato, a freshman in the class. "I looked up the national flower of Turkey and I read it was the tulip."

"I like to make art centered around community and just how everyone works together understanding and educating oneself," said Ani Brutus, a freshman in the class. "When I was thinking about my piece, I used hands. I saw hands being center."

"I included the crescent and the star which is on the Turkey flag," said Anastasia Garvey, a junior art major in the class.

"It says support for Syria, and then I added some hands here sort of holding up Syria at the bottom to kind of emphasize the support," said Ellie Walsh, a sophomore in the class.

Students use a heat-set ink to make the shirts, so they iron the design into the fabric.

"With the medium of printmaking, we're able to reach a wide range of audiences," said Brutus.

The class will sell the shirts and posters to students online and at the Farinon College Center Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"They're being sold as a package for $30. The shirts individually are $20 each. The posters are $15 each," said Barbeito. "If every print classroom in the country were working on a project like this, potentially, we could raise millions of dollars, right?"

"Doing something that is specifically being created to help someone else is really important to me, and it's really an amazing outlet to have," said Garvey.

"It brings light to what's actually happening and the fact that actual students in our school are affected by this. It's a small world," said Donato.

"Let's just spread the word around," said Cetin. "Let them wear something that reminds them that is happening, and no matter what part of the world, it is still a human rights issue. We're people."