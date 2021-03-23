EASTON, Pa. - Lemonade stands have a long standing tradition as a way to raise money.
One lemonade stand on Quad Drive in the heart of Lafayette College is being run by the campus's Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. It's part of the national pink lemonade stand challenge to raise money to help end breast cancer.
The idea for the challenge was started by Brynne Rhodes at the age of 7 when her mom, Kim, was diagnosed with breast cancer. The challenge has been catching on more and more over the past five years, and Lafayette College's Kappa Kappa Gamma is the first sorority in the nation to host a stand.
"When I read about it, it wasn't even a question. We're a group of women this is bound to affect if not already.. many of us... so this definitely is something we should be supporting," said Anya Jan, the sorority's philanthropy chair.
And it's taken off.
"So far we've had hundreds of people come to buy cups of lemonade and donate to the cause," said Orla Erdman, a member of the sorority's philanthropy committee.
They're hoping others will accept the challenge and hold their own pink lemonade stand. All the funds raised through the challenge is donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
"Hopefully this money is an inch towards that preventative treatment that's hopefully out there someday," Erdman said.