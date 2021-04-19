EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette College store is now offering more than just school swag.
Visitors to the new store can grab a fresh pastry from Easton Baking Company, one of several local businesses featured as part of a new initiative to help give local businesses a boost.
"Everything helps during the pandemic," said Eric Butrym, owner of Easton Baking Company.
Butrym said he's excited to be among the local businesses who are selling products in the new 5,000-square-foot space at the corner of High and McCartney Streets.
The store is meant to be a community destination, offering Lafayette products and more.
"It was really a chance to get the vendors up here on College Hill and reach out to the community and make sure we are supporting Easton and supporting the vendors directly," said Peter Violante of Lafayette College.
The college worked with Easton Main Street initiative to identify businesses that might be a good fit. They hope to not only give local businesses who have struggled during the pandemic a boost, but also encourage members of the College Hill community to get downtown and explore.
Phil Noto, a Lafayette College alum and owner of Palmer Township-based Pastificio 601, said he lost about 35% of his business since the pandemic began.
He supplies pasta to Lafayette and other area colleges, and took a hit when the colleges closed their dining halls.
He says being able to sell products in the school store is a full-circle moment.
"If you had told me 50 years ago when I was a student here that I'd be doing this I'd say you're crazy, never going to happen," Noto said.