EASTON, Pa. - Fatimata Cham, a Lafayette College junior from the Bronx, is an activist who's connecting with a Nobel Peace Prize winner.
"A lot of the smaller, more local issues get forgotten about like where I'm from like environmental injustice and gender inequity," Cham said.
Her inspiration all started when she learned about Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani Nobel Prize winner who's fighting for women's education rights. Cham would use that inspiration and share it on social media. And one day, her posts caught the eye of Apple TV crew members.
"A casting agent saw my Instagram and saw some of the poetry I was doing and the DMed me," Cham said.
Cham eventually landed a spot in the new Apple TV + show called "Dear…" It's a docuseries that features celebrities reading letters by people "whose lives have been changed through their work."
"It was an awesome experience. It was my first time being on a set in general," Cham said.
Cham chose to write her letter to none other than Malala. She says she felt represented as a fellow Muslim, something she rarely saw in New York.
And now, Cham gets to thank Malala for inspiring her to make a difference in her own city of the Bronx, and hopefully inspire others along the way.
"Stories are valuable and important. Our individual stories are just as important regardless of what the media may say about you, your background or identity," Cham said.