NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- A Lafayette College senior is among 32 Americans chosen as Rhodes Scholars representing the United States.
Victoria Puglia, majoring in international affairs at the college, will study at Oxford beginning next October.
Puglia, a dual U.S.-Spanish citizen, from Wassenaar, Netherlands, has studied in Peru, Uganda, India and Senegal.
According to the Rhodes Trust, Puglia will study in fields across the social, biological and physical sciences, the humanities, and public policy.
“We are incredibly proud of Victoria,” said Lafayette President Alison R. Byerly. “This award is a testament not only to her past academic achievements, but also to her commitment to having an impact on the world in the years to come.”
Puglia is the second Lafayette student to receive a Rhodes Scholarship.
The first, Charles Benjamin Swartz, graduated in 1911 and received his Oxford degree in 1914.