EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College senior Charlie Brownstein wants her classmates to cast a ballot in November.
"I think it's really hard for students to get engaged," she said.
Brownstein is part of Lafayette Votes, a group that wants to increase the college's voter turnout.
According to Lafayette's Landis Center for Community Engagement, 86% of Lafayette students were registered to vote in the 2016 election but only 45% did. The numbers were even lower in 2012.
Lafayette Votes volunteers like Charlie and sophomore Dylan Gooding want those numbers to increase in 2020. Lafayette Votes is holding a series of events, most of them virtual, like a debate-watch party Tuesday night.
"It would be much better if everyone was on campus but we are trying our best," said Gooding.
"It's very important we teach students how to vote. The rules look very different than they have in past years. So, we are going to virtual classes, giving them resources for their states so they're prepared to vote safely and legally and properly," said Charlie Brownstein.
Brownstein said she's seen more college students become interested in politics in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I hope with everything going on, as awful as it's been, it will help the campus get more engaged."
Lafayette Votes will continue to hold political-engagement events through the November elections and likely beyond.