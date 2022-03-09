EASTON, Pa. - Three students from Lafayette College know first-hand the impacts of the conflict in Ukraine. Two of them were born and raised in Russia, the other in Ukraine.
The students discussed what the experience has been like for them, especially being this far from home.
"I don't think anyone expected that he would actually start the war like this," said Reni Mokrii, from Russia.
To so many of us, the Russia-Ukraine conflict is just a news headline, a Facebook post, a YouTube video.
To others, it's a panicked phone call to mom and dad, FaceTimes with battle sounds in the background, and childhood homes ripped out from under them.
"I feel very afraid for everyone," Mokrii said. "For days I wasn't sleeping, calling my people."
Mokrii and Vladimir Barshchuk are both studying at Lafayette College, but grew up in Russia. They say at times they're in difficult positions, trying to support their families back home, but also recognizing what's happening in Ukraine and being sensitive to that.
"I think this was one of the most stressful things for me," Barshchuk said. "No one with a sane mind would support war."
Max Turkot is also studying at Lafayette, but he's from Ukraine. He says it's been scary having to be this far from family during the war.
"There's news about explosions everywhere and people were really scared about what was happening," Turkot said. "I was a bit shaky because like I understood what was happening but emotions weren't there yet."
The students say even with everything they've been through up to this point, Lafayette College has supported them in every way they can.