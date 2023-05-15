Lafayette College has switched its dining-service provider to Parkhust Dining from Bon Appetit Management, with the new service committing to keeping hourly employees.

"It is a priority that current employees are retained and that there is no disruption in service," according to a statement from Audra Kahr, executive vice president for finance and administration.

Kahr said the transition to Parkhurst will be "seamless."

Under federal law, Palo Alto, California-based Bon Appetit had to file a WARN Notice -- for Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification -- to advise communities and employees. In this case, the filing of 194 job cuts was a technicality. Students on College Hill in Easton have to eat, and the college wanted the food-service employees to stay and for there to be no disruption in service.

Lafayette has a five-year agreement with Parkhurst. The company was chosen after a process that involved faculty, staff and students. Parkhurst's client list includes Bucknell University, Juniata College, Lycoming College, Virginia Military Institute, and others.

Parkhurst is part of the Eat'n Park Hospitality Group, with headquarters in Pittsburgh.

Bon Appetit provided food at Lafayette for 10 years.

"Bon Appétit Management Company has been honored to provide dining and catering services to the Lafayette College community for the past decade and is departing because our contract ends in July," the company said in a statement.

"We understand current employees will have an opportunity for employment with the new food service provider on campus."