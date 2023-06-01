EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College is doing damage control after it caused controversy with its beautification project.

The school is in the midst of creating a new walkway linking College Hill to downtown Easton. But crews cut down 40 trees along a slope on campus without notifying the city. City officials said that violated Easton's steep slope ordinance.

The school met virtually with the city's arborist, Rob Christopher, Thursday about its plans to fix the issue. He told us the school will plant 96 trees.

Some will be on the hill to help prevent erosion. Others will be planted in and around the city.

The plantings will take place by fall.