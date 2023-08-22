EASTON, Pa. - One market on the Lafayette College campus is telling customers to just walk out. It's part of a newly opened technology-based dining experience.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Simon’s Market in Lafayette’s Kamine Hall, 776A Sullivan Road, Easton.

"Whatever you walk out with, pictures are taken and sensors are monitoring what is there," said Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration Audra Kahr as she described the new technology.

It's the first check out-free vendor in the Lehigh Valley. It uses Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology. Just scan your credit card or meal card to enter.

"This is very similar to an airport technology, but now it is enhanced for a college and university," continued Kahr.

One enhancement being that students can use their meal plan to eat at Simon's Market. However, the meals must fit the color-coded system that allows for the purchase of a main course, a snack, and a drink.

"Anything else is hard dollars or credit card," Kahr continued.

The market has been in the works for 18 months. It was a cafe pre-COVID, but the team behind the launch wanted something that could keep up with the ever-changing technology.

"This space makes me so happy, because it's about nutrition and that quick snack. It's about technology and still about people. It's about campus and community," said Nicole Hurd, President of Lafayette College.

Inside the market you will be greeted by 100 cameras. It's a safety measure to prevent theft and protect customers.

"We can see what they are purchasing and make sure the transaction happens very smoothly and seamlessly for them during their time in store," Kahr explained.

The market is open 24/7, 365 days a year.