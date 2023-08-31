EASTON, Pa. - A spokesperson for Lafayette College says work on a project aimed at making it easier to get to College Hill from other parts of Easton will be completed soon.

Scott Morse, Assistant Vice President for Communications & Marketing at the college, said work on the steps near the iconic archway leading to Lafayette College is done.

He said crews are still working on ramps that connect to the Karl Stirner Art Trail. He said that work will be done in about three weeks.

The college says the project aimed to make substantial improvements to the pedestrian pathway that connects downtown Easton with the College Hill neighborhood, including by reconditioning the historic stairs that serve as the primary city-campus transition.