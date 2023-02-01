Lafayette kicks off Campus Race to Zero Waste with creative solutions at basketball game

EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College is participating in an eight-week challenge against schools across the country to decrease waste and increase recycling.

The Office of Sustainability is partnering with the college's athletics, concessions and facilities teams for the effort.

Lafayette College just kicked off its Campus Race to Zero Waste.

"Every week, we monitor how much waste we've created, and by the end of the challenge, we're trying to have lower waste than the start," said Emily Bone, a sustainability intern and junior at Lafayette College.

Some of the first initiatives will be rolled out at the basketball game against Navy Wednesday night.

"We are there to instruct people how to kind of separate their garbage and clean off food before you throw the container in recycling, so that food would get composted," said Olivia Simione, a sustainability intern and a freshman at Lafayette College.

"Oftentimes it's confusing," said Samantha Smith, the sustainability outreach and engagement manager at the Office of Sustainability at Lafayette College. "You have something in your hand, and you don't know where to throw it."

There will be more lessons via trivia and games, during the matchup's commercial breaks.

"We'll have students orchestrating relay races where fans will be sorting trash," said Smith. "They're also going to be doing tic tac trash, which is tic tac toe with waste and recycling teams, and we'll be doing a musical chairs to the Three Rs song."

Anyone who wins a game gets to take home a bag made from recycled cotton. Inside, there's a water bottle and reusable sandwich bags and cutlery.

"A big thing that we noticed when we were doing our preliminary waste audit was that people were taking beverages in closed containers, and they weren't emptying them out," said Madison Lebish, a sustainability intern and a senior at Lafayette College.

Partly full bottles contaminate entire bins of recycling. So, this basketball game will have buckets for people to empty liquids as a trial, to see if the school should consider more of a permanent infrastructure.

There will be signage in the gym and all around campus.

Beyond the game, the Office of Sustainability will host more campus thrift stores and a competition for who can recycle the most at its reverse vending machine.

"We're getting data week by week," said Smith. "That's new for us. So, we can use that data differently then we have before and track in real time how engagement activities like Game Day Basketball influence our numbers, week to week."

"It'll give students and faculty and everyone here a chance to be a little bit more mindful about what we're throwing away versus what we're recycling and hopefully, it makes a lasting difference," said Bone.