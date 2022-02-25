EASTON, Pa. - A Lafayette College professor is bringing a group of his film and media students to the movies Friday night.
They're headed to Center Valley AMC to watch The Godfather.
The classic returned to AMC theaters across the country Friday in celebration of its 50-year anniversary.
"Americans love anniversaries," said Andy Smith, an associate professor of film and media studies at Lafayette College.
Smith points out Americans were in a dark place of cultural trauma when the film was originally released in 1972. He says there are several parallels between then and now, including a lack of trust in political leaders.
"Some of those same kinds of concerns, I think are probably with us, and in an even more magnified way, you know, in 2022," said Smith.
The movie itself begins in the year 1945.
"Francis Coppola, the director, is someone who has gone through many re-releases already of his films. He tends to tweak his stuff on a regular basis," said Smith.
There are plans to transform all three films in The Godfather trilogy into 4K Ultra HD next month as well.
Smith's students will be assigned to write about the film.
"It's sort of a, a nice dip back into an important era of American cinema of the 1970s," said Smith. "I suspect the film is going to play somewhat differently to our eyes in the present day."