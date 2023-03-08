Some call them Leopards, and others call them underdogs.
"We're so excited. This is our first big sporting event," said Samantha Marchica, freshman at Lafayette College.
The Lafayette men's basketball team made its way to the Patriot League Championship Game. They ultimately lost to Colgate University 79-61.
"Even though we're a small school we can be just as good as everyone else," said Marchica.
They went head-to-head against Colgate in Central New York, something many say was a shock, considering their record this season was a whopping 11-22.
"We haven't made it this far in a long time," said senior Lindsay Morgner.
"It's a crazy feeling seeing your team in the tournament," said Jeremy Adler, freshman at Lafayette.
Lafayette students came together, decked out in gear, with an unlikely ticket to the NCAA Tournament hanging in the balance.
And this is why they call it March Madness.
"I'm always watching the conference tournaments, March Madness especially, so to have our team competing for a spot in the tournament is huge," said freshman Benjamin Rudikoff.
We asked the students before the game ended how they were feeling about the outcome.
"I have to be confident just to support everyone here," said Adler.
"I think we have a real chance to win tonight," said Rudikoff.
"I believe in miracles so I know we can make it happen," said Anna DiFelice, Jr.
Hanna O'Reilly
Reporter
