Lafayette College

EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College announced its plans for the spring 2021 semester.

The school will give all students the option for either in-person classes or fully remote learning.

"We will welcome to campus any student who wants to be here," said College President Alison Byerly, in an announcement online.

All faculty will also be given the option to teach in the classroom or remotely.

Byerly said all students and faculty on campus will be required to participate in testing protocols and contact tracing, and safety guidelines will still be in place.

"We all wish we could have a normal semester, but that is not what we are promising here. Everyone must accept the limitations and compromises that will be necessary to maintain a safe environment," Byerly said.

Students can confirm their choice for next semester by Nov. 2.

Classes are set to start Jan. 25.

