EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College's Russian and East European Studies Chair, Professor Josh Sanborn, says conspiratorial thinking from decades ago is impacting what's happening overseas.
"They do think there's a massive conspiracy in the West to undermine Russia's power, and this gets repeated over and over again within KGB circles in the period of the Cold War, and then extended more broadly because this shows up in books and films and everything else," said Sanborn.
He says Vladimir Putin has recently referenced this political thinking.
"If that's not just a piece of propaganda and that's something they believe themselves, that's pretty dangerous," said Sanborn.
Sanborn has brought students to both Russia and Ukraine for research. He's also written books about the fall of imperial Russia and how the country developed an identity through its military.
He says the unknown can be daunting.
"It's a lot of horrified shock," said Sanborn. "I've lived in Kiev. I've spent plenty of time in Moscow, and just thinking about what the future of my friends and colleagues there, but also of, you know, when can I go back? When can I provide the sort of conduit that all of us have between these areas of the world?"
Sanborn is starting all of his classes by talking about the current events and asking students if they have questions. He tells us they have a ton. Among the most common: potential impacts on the U.S.
"We are in potential physical danger from this, and even if that doesn't happen, then, you know, the economic fallouts are going to be extensive," said Sanborn.
Specifically, the energy sector is of concern.
He also believes European countries and America should think about how they may handle a potential influx of refugees.
"I think it's quite likely that we're going to see the need for assistance both to Ukrainians in Ukraine, but also to those who may be claiming refugee status," said Sanborn.
The Russian and East European Studies program recently held a roundtable with students regarding current events.