EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette is welcoming its 18th president to the college. The big ceremony and academic procession are Friday, but the school has been celebrating all week, with Inauguration Week.
New Lafayette College President Nicole Farmer Hurd has been busy at events getting to know students and staff.
Thursday, she spent time volunteering in Easton, something she says is important to her as she steps into this role.
"We're really excited to be out here with the Easton Farmer's Market and making sure we beautify and keep our Easton community looking great," said Hurd.
Hurd isn't afraid of getting her Lafayette Leopards sneakers dirty.
She joined students and faculty in volunteering as part of a United Way Day of Caring.
"When I think about Lafayette, I think about not only our students and our faculty and our staff, but I also think about Easton and the Lehigh Valley," said Hurd.
That means you can expect to see that kind of service and collaboration happening even more than it already does.
The California native moved to Pennsylvania from North Carolina. She's spending her Inauguration Week listening and learning.
"The most important thing about community is doing it together, and so when I think about how we push forward, it's really about what are the needs, how can we do this in ways that lift everybody up," said Hurd.
Hurd's commitment to philanthropy makes sense. Her background is in nonprofit work.
She launched College Advising Corps, which has helped more than 525,000 first generation, low income and underrepresented students get to college.
Friday's festivities begin at 12:30 p.m. and go through the afternoon.
Even though it's her inauguration, Hurd's focus is on others and the future.
"I'm thrilled to be joining this, but this moment is about all of us and I can't wait to see what we do together," said Hurd.
Hurd is a mom to two of her own college students, who will be joining her husband at Friday's events on campus.