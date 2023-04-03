BETHLEHEM, Pa. - 597 workers from the Walmart warehouse in Bethlehem are losing their jobs by June 2. That number was released Monday, from the state's Department of Labor and Industry.

Federal law requires numbers be provided regarding business closings and mass layoffs.

69 News originally reported the layoffs at the Bethlehem warehouse back in late February.

Workers say it happened abruptly, at that time, when they were told to immediately leave the building and wait for a phone call.

They later learned they had been laid off. A representative from Walmart told 69 News it was done that way for security reasons.

While the layoffs are technically effective June 2, a worker tells 69 News he hasn't seen those displaced workers back inside the building since they were told to leave in February.

Walmart confirms those who were laid off will be paid for 90 days during the job search period and eligible for severance pay after that.

There are currently 1700 employees at that location.

A worker tells 69 News the layoffs are due to a slowdown in demand, after the huge rush of online ordering during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the company is also finding it cheaper to deliver, using third-party services like Uber Eats.

"It is part of sort of an ongoing national trend for Walmart, making reductions in its fulfillment center staffing across the country," George Lewis, with Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, said.

But it comes as the area is seeing warehouses pop up all over. According to Nancy Dischinat, Executive Director of Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, 714 transportation and warehousing employers are "standing in line to hire these dislocated workers."

Dischinat says the economic impact of these layoffs is actually quite minimal, since transportation and warehousing is the number-two top industry in the Valley, employing more than 36,000 workers.

Lewis agrees those affected by the layoffs will be heading into an active job market.

"A lot of companies have come to the Lehigh Valley," he said, "because of our location, because we're so close to the big East Coast consumer markets, and it's easy for them to get their products to market, within 24 hours or less from facilities here in the Lehigh Valley."

A Walmart spokesperson tells us demand with the corporation is actually growing, saying in part:

"Customer expectations are changing, and we are moving quickly to meet and exceed their needs. As demand grows, we are maximizing our network of stores and fulfillment centers, to deliver items for online customers, when and how they want them."

Walmart adds the decision was "not made lightly" and it's working with those affected to help them understand what career options may be available at other Walmart locations.

A worker tells 69 News that those who are laid off will have to reapply, and says Walmart is holding a job fair over the next two days for its displaced employees. Stores within a 50-mile radius of the Bethlehem location will be there. A local hotel confirms Walmart is holding a job fair there on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more resources, head to the Pennsylvania CareerLink website.