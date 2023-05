BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Colleen Laird, Bryan Callahan, and Celeste Dee are currently leading in the Bethlehem Council Democratic primary race.

Five Democrats are competing in the race for three open seats on the council.

Laird has 33% of the vote, Callahan has 23% of the vote, and Dee has 21% of the vote. Ricky Butler has 19% of the vote.

Incumbent Michael Colon, who is is seeking reelection, has the least amount of votes so far, with 252.

The seven members of council are elected to four-year terms.