BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Five Democrats were competing in the race for three open seats on Bethlehem City Council.
Colleen Laird, Michael Colon and Bryan Callahan appear to have won.
Laird took 27% of the vote, while Colon, an incumbent, has 24% of the vote.
It was a close race for third, but Callahan edged out Celeste Dee by 108 votes, according to Northampton County's unofficial results.
Ricky Butler had 16% of the vote.
All 317 in-person precincts have reported results.
The seven members of council are elected to four-year terms.