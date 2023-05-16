BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Five Democrats were competing in the race for three open seats on Bethlehem City Council.

Colleen Laird, Michael Colon and Bryan Callahan appear to have won.

Laird took 27% of the vote, while Colon, an incumbent, has 24% of the vote.

It was a close race for third, but Callahan edged out Celeste Dee by 108 votes, according to Northampton County's unofficial results.

Ricky Butler had 16% of the vote.

All 317 in-person precincts have reported results.

The seven members of council are elected to four-year terms.