Lake Hydra is going to be the new destination for scuba divers from throughout the Northeast.

New owners Jim Folk and Ken Kraft have a new name for the old Dutch Springs.

They will keep the quarry lake open as a destination for divers and trainees from many states. The old venue is gone after warehouse developer Trammell Crow Co. paid $16.1 million for the land in Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem townships.

Trammell Crow will build two warehouses at the Hanoverville Road property, and the water park will not reopen, but the quarry will be saved. The economic benefits to the region from diving will remain. So far, no opening date has been set for Lake Hydra, which Folk and Kraft own via their corporation, DIVE LLC.

"We're hoping for mid-April," Kraft said Monday, and Folk said there is a chance for a few weekends of diving later this year, depending on Trammell Crow's construction schedule.

Once everything is in place, they plan to be open mid-April through mid-November.

In mythology, the hydra was a monstrous serpent with many heads that was slain by Hercules.

Lake Hydra will be more welcoming: "We want this to be a place where people can have fun and learn about diving," Folk said during an interview at his Atlantis Aquatics dive shop in Bethlehem Township. He will keep the shop, which is a separate business.

Folk and Kraft, a former Northampton County Council president, formed DIVE LLC in a bid to save the lake for diving. Trammell Crow's initial plan for the land included two warehouses, each about 300,000 square feet, and a fence around the quarry.

That changed when the Dallas-based company saw what diving meant to the Lehigh Valley and the local economy.

"I can't say enough about what Trammell Crow did," Kraft said. "They really stepped up." Trammell Crow is a division of CBRE Group Inc., one of the world's biggest real estate companies. In 2021, the company's revenue was $27.8 billion, or about $534 million per week.

Trammell Crow opened the door to save the lake for divers and the business they bring to local hotels and restaurants. Folk and Kraft negotiated with Matt Nunn of Trammell Crow and were chosen to keep the venue open.

"There were many entities vying to get this," Folk said. The plan he and Kraft put together put them ahead of other groups, and Nunn preferred a local outfit.

Trammell Crow altered its plans to divide the land into two lots, adding a third for the quarry operation. That meant more municipal meetings and more expense.

"Matt Nunn wanted to make this work," Folk said. Kraft, who dealt with big companies in an earlier career as a union official, said, "No other company would have done this."

Once the lake is open again, DIVE LLC will have an online reservation system so divers are not arriving hours early to get a favored spot. Lake Hydra will also have professionals supervising the divers.

"We want to make it as safe as we possibly can," Folk said.

The planned days of operation are Thursday through Sunday, but Lake Hydra will be open other days, at no cost, to first responders and emergency crews for training.

That was important to the DIVE LLC team and Trammell Crow. Dive teams, rescue squads and fire companies will get extra access. Kraft said the New York Fire Department has already reached out about training.

The DIVE LLC partners plan to add pavilions, and the existing bathhouse will remain. They will not have a snack bar, but their plan is to have food trucks come in, another boost to local businesses.

The planes, helicopter, bus and firetruck, among other attractions, remain at the bottom of the quarry for divers to check out. Folk said one tanker truck remains at the bottom, the last large remnant of the quarry.

Divers can learn more about the operation at lakehydra.com . Folk can be reached at jim@lakehydra.com and Kraft, currently a Northampton County public safety administrator, at ken@lakehydra.com

The two men plan to invest most of DIVE LLC's revenue back into Lake Hydra. Folk said the quarry is a gem, with clear water and great conditions for diving and training.

"We will take the profits and put it back in to making this the best diving spot it can be," Kraft said.

