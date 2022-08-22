BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval to the board of commissioners the preliminary and final land development plan for an Amazon delivery van parking lot.

The lot is proposed on the corner of Brodhead Road and Mowrer Road and would consist of 248 parking spaces. These spaces will accommodate drivers’ personal vehicles while they use Amazon vans for deliveries.

While the project received conditional use approval from the board of commissioners in June, members of the development team including Kyle Smyth, senior program manager at Amazon, Martin Smith, of Pany & Lentz Engineering Co., and Attorney Gregory J. Davis went before the township planning commission Monday night to address any final concerns before receiving a preliminary and final land recommendation for approval.

Smith confirmed improvements in stormwater management on the property, stating there are multiple underground infiltration basins to draw water back and inlet inserts to help with water quality.

At a prior meeting, Smyth explained the purpose for the lot. When drivers finish their 10-hour shifts, they will leave their vans in the lot and take their personal vehicles home.

Smyth said vehicles will operate in waves for "maximum efficiency." He said between 18 and 20 drivers will arrive at one time, load their vehicles at the Amazon distribution site three buildings down from the lot on Brodhead Road, and then leave for their routes.

The proposed site will be fenced in and contain appropriate lighting, Smith stated at a prior meeting. There will be no fueling stations, and no surveillance. However, there will be a gate on site, along with a guard house just south of the driveway on Mowrer Road. Someone will arrive to open the gate one hour before shifts begin, and one hour after the last shift.

A typical time for the first wave of drivers, according to Smyth, is to arrive at 9:10 a.m. and leave at 9:40 a.m. These drivers will return by 6:30 p.m., and the gate will remain open until the last shift of drivers re-enter the parking lot around midnight. The vans will be parked at the site overnight.

River Hill Estates

Representatives of the River Hill Estates development were back before the township planning commission Monday night after a surveying error caused the need for a resubmission of plans, which were unanimously approved by commission members.

The proposed site on a 29-acre parcel on Farmersville Road near Shannon Avenue consists of 44 single-family homes and 36 twin homes. This plan was submitted to the township approximately three years ago under prior developer Bob Cahill, according to Bethlehem Township Planning Director Amanda Raudenbush.

The current developer and the township were made aware of this surveying error around November 2021. The surveyors caused an error of five feet on the proposed site, which skewed the survey locations of the roads and houses in the development plans.

When the township became aware of this error, no new building permits were subsequently issued. Raudenbush said this was no fault of the current developer, and the township understands the number of people under contract waiting for building permits to have their houses complete.

“The staff agrees this is the best path forward,” Raudenbush said.