WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Some say it’s a rock of legends, so to speak, but Hexenkopf Rock will be preserved for the future thanks to a land donation by Linda and Ned Heindel of Williams Township.
The Heindels spent 50 years acquiring four parcels of land that make up nearly 80 acres along Hexenkopf Road.
"We’re just so glad that before we depart this earth we can share it with an entity that will preserve it for the rest of time,” said Linda.
The Heindels are donating the property, valued at around $500,000, to Northampton County.
It will be known as Hexenkopf Ridge Preserve. At the center of the land is Hexenkopf Rock. Its history goes back hundreds of years.
First known as a sacred spot to Native Americans and later, settlers thought it looked like a witch's head and claimed it was haunted. It's been the subject of ghost hunting documentaries, and Ned Heindel has written two books about its history and folklore.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said he's excited the Heindels chose to gift the property to the county who has been trying to acquire land and open space to fight warehouse overdevelopment.
"We are being very aggressive about acquiring, as fiscally prudent as we can, as much land as we possibly can to battle warehouse proliferation,” said McClure. “Northampton County's future is green and in order to make the rhetoric a reality, we need to preserve land like this."
The Heindels, who have also been fighting a battle against the Penn East Pipeline, said the donation won't stop the pipeline from being built through the area but hope the new county park will be enjoyed for years to come.