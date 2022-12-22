LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. -- After more than three hours of public comment, most of which was vehement opposition, Lower Saucon Township council voted 3-2 to adopt rezoning that allows the Bethlehem Landfill to expand.

More than 100 residents pushed council's meeting room to its limits Wednesday. Residents stood and bunched in doorways to participate in the public proceeding.

Resident after resident, aged 18 to their 70s, expressed their fears and concerns should the landfill expand.

Northampton County Council member Tara Zrinski spoke in opposition to the expansion of the landfill, specifically its impact on nearby waterways.

"I grew up … playing in the Lehigh River," she said.

The expansion would allow the landfill to double in size, she said, increasing the number of pollutants such as asbestos and radioactive waste.

Lower Saucon Township Council member Priscilla deLeon spoke at length and asked questions about the environmental impact on the groundwater and the health and safety of nearby residents. Last month, deLeon voiced her concerns to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

Others echoed her sentiments. Janine Bonham of Steel City said she feared how large the landfill might become because the impact was already significant.

"The stench is so appalling it's definitely hard to explain without experiencing it," she said.

The expansion includes rezoning land to "light industrial" from "rural residential," and changes to the township zoning ordinance. The landfill is located along the northern edge of the township and is not far from the City of Bethlehem's sewage plant.

The landfill requires 275 acres rezoned so it can expand its operations, with 117 of those acres available to be used for more trash.

Council President Jason Banonis said he was glad council members had the fortitude to support a vote to approve the measure. He said adopting the measure would protect the township from other developers looking for similar changes throughout the township. With the area already zoned light industrial, the township would be free from developers who might sue because there isn’t light industrial zoned land within the township.

Recommended for adoption by the township's planning body, the changes pave the way for the expansion. Still, as township attorney Lincoln Treadwell stated, no plan for expansion has been presented for approval.

Landfill representative David Pannucci reiterated Treadwell’s point that there were many layers to the rigorous approval process the landfill faces to expand. He also stated that the landfill does not accept hazardous waste.

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's (LVPC) professional staff found fault with the proposed expansion plan last month. They said the expansion does not conform to the LVPC's plan for the region, known as FutureLV.

While offering concerns about the plan, LVPC lacked the authority to halt it. Instead, the commission reviews large plans proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties and provides recommendations that are voted on by the commissioners who don't vote on land plans.

LVPC Vice Chairman Chris Amato previously said that the expansion was a "travesty" that will mar scenic views along the Lehigh River.

The commissioners did add a comment recommending that methane from the landfill be captured. "Carbon capture" is a technique to fend off global warming. The fuel can be used to generate electricity or be "sequestered."

While most public comments dealt with environmental concerns, increased truck traffic on Applebutter Road was also a hot topic Wednesday.

"The road is very dangerous," said township resident Marie Mauro, who added, "the truck traffic is horrendous." Pamela Hartnett of Lower Saucon Road said she was "shocked there has not been a fatality" along the route.

Despite the vote approving the measure, residents don't believe their fight is over.

Land conservation

In other news, the council voted to approve conserving 41.50 acres in the township. Laurence Popowich and Patricia Ludwig on Leithsville Road own the property.