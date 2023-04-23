BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A landmark South Bethlehem church bids farewell, but also hello to a new beginning.

A sea of red radiated through the chapel at South Bethlehem's St. John's Windish Lutheran Church.

Church officials said the color signifies the celebration of sacrifice of the Holy Spirit on Sundays. In doing just that members celebrated one final worship service together.

"It brought back many, many memories,” said Ken Remaly, President of St. John's Windish Lutheran Church Council.

For many, including the President of St. John's Windish Lutheran Church Council, the service hit home.

"I was married into this congregation in the year 1969. We met friends, we met family, and we met members who had moved away… all the way from the state of Washington. They came back home to visit and take part in the last service that we had here at St. John's Windish,” said Remaly.

We were there for the final "leave-taking service", where church goers took their last stroll down the stair case of St. John's Windish Lutheran Church.

"I'm very, very grateful for how this has proceeded,” said Pastor Michael Button, St. John's Windish Lutheran Church.

St. John's Windish will be joined by St. Peter's Windish and Light of Christ Church in becoming Blessed Trinity Lutheran Church. The Lutheran congregations have merged together after their properties were sold to Lehigh University. Light of Christ Church will hold services until plans for a new site are final.

"We set a goal of merging and making a new church within a year by Easter. At that time, I thought, ‘Man, that's so ambitious’. I just didn't know whether that would ever come about. And lo and behold, look…” said Pastor Button.

Lehigh University has not yet made the next steps clear for the future of the properties.

"The public obviously knows the struggles that we've gone through recently, with our properties. But that's in our past, and we look to the future,” said Remaly.

Anyone interested in becoming involved with Blessed Trinity Lutheran Church can visit the congregation's new website at Home | Blessed Trinity.