The old Stefano's restaurant in Bethlehem has finally come down, making way for a smaller restaurant and 61 apartments.



The Italian restaurant was the scene of thousands of dates, family events, and gatherings after children reached landmarks at nearby churches and schools. First Communions and graduations were celebrated, rehearsal dinners were held, and anniversaries marked.



Now it is flat, although the sign in front of the 2970 Linden St. land was still up at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday as a demolition crew scooped up debris. The razing of the restaurant and a residence began earlier this month.



The apartments will be on an adjacent property just off Linden Street, behind the Sunoco gas station. The new restaurant is planned for the site of the old one, though it will be smaller at about 2,400 square feet.



Stefano Lombardo's restaurant had a front seating area, a bar section with several tables, and a large room in the back that could be used for dining or events.



Apartments are going up in eastern Bethlehem and Bethlehem Township.



The apartments at Stefano's will be known as Linden Place, according to plans submitted to Bethlehem. While there are apartments in the area, most of the residential land nearby is covered by single-family homes and townhouses.



Another 36 apartments are planned for the intersection of Linden Street and Butztown Road, about a hundred yards from Stefano's.



To the south along Easton Avenue, 274 apartments will go up on both sides of Easton Avenue, at the old Bethlehem Drive-Thru and the former Kospia's garden store.



Stefano's properties were sold for $1.48 million in 2021, according to Northampton County records, a price of about $500,000 per acre.



Duane Wagner of SETNOM, a limited liability corporation, is listed as the developer on city records.



The four-story apartment building will be 270 feet long and 56 feet high. Some neighbors objected to the size of the building, but the city approved zoning variances to allow construction to move ahead.



The 61 units will be 1-bed and 2-bedroom apartments from 820 square feet to 1,100 square feet.