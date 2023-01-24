ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After more than 100 years, the old Neuweiler Brewery is finally coming down.

Historian Frank Whelan says it was a big deal for the city when its founder, Louis Neuweiler, completed the project.

"When he built the Neuweiler Brewery back in 1913, it was considered one of the most significant buildings in Allentown," Whelan said.

The brewery officially closed in 1968. The site was used for other purposes in the 1990s but has been vacant since 1998.

"Several times, some people came forward and said they were going to buy it and turn it into something else, but every time they did, it didn't happen," Whelan said.

The most recent attempt to renovate the property was a deal that fell through with the Brewers Hill Development Group, which had plans to turn it into a working brewing facility once again.

The Manhattan Building Company has in mind instead a seven-story building, with the first two floors reserved for businesses and more than 300 high-end apartments above.

Whelan says he just hopes some of the history is preserved.

"I sort of wish that maybe parts of it might be reused in some fashion. That would make it justifiable to me," Whelan said.

It will be the first project the Manhattan Building Company has completed outside New Jersey where they're based.

We reached out to them but didn't hear back, so it's not clear when construction will be complete.