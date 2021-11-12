HARRISBURG, Pa. - Money matters when it comes to education.
That's according to those suing the state over school funding in what could become a landmark case.
This could have a huge impact on 1.7 million students in Pennsylvania. The trial is seven years in the making. Six school districts are suing the state over how funding is done for public education.
They say the state's constitution mandates a thorough and efficient education for all students, but the way schools are funded, poorer districts are at a distinct disadvantage.
"We are not able to continuously provide what our students need to help them be successful academically in college or whatever they choose once they leave here," said Brian Waite earlier this week to 69 News.
The Shenandoah Valley Superintendent and five other school districts claim in their lawsuit against the state that how the General Assembly funds public schools is unconstitutional.
Waite says his district is underfunded by more than $7,000 per pupil.
The lawsuit says it's because 55% of public education funding comes from local revenues like property taxes, and poorer districts can't keep up with wealthier districts. The lawsuit says students in poor districts are disadvantaged, especially in how they do in statewide testing, graduation rates, and earning college degrees.
Waite says the effects are felt both in and out of the classroom. He said the district furloughed bus drivers and other staffing at campuses due to financial issues.
However, the defendants, which include Senate Pro Tempore Republican Jake Corman, argue state public education funding has been increasing.
In a statement Corman told 69 News: "The General Assembly has always met our constitutional mandate to provide a thorough and efficient system of public education to serve the needs of the Commonwealth."
An attorney for House Speaker Bryan Cutler, also named in the suit, point to a $300-million boost in funding in the latest budget as some of the proof the state constitution is not being violated.
They do say the system isn't perfect and improvements can be made, but how a student performs on standardized tests is not part of the state constitution.
Plaintiffs say the fair funding formula, which is set to help poorer districts and which the state overhauled in 2016, uses only 14% of state funds.
Gov. Tom Wolf is also named in the suit, because he is the current Governor.
Both sides used his words to make their arguments. On one hand, Wolf has said school funding needs to be fixed, but has at other times praised his own work in increasing funding during his tenure.
The trial, which can be watched online, could last several months.