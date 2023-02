U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Traffic began to move again on a stretch of I-78 westbound in Lehigh County Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened between the South 4th Street and Emmaus Avenue South exits, around mile marker 58.5.

The westbound lanes had been blocked, but have since reopened.

Traffic was backed up all the way to Route 412.

No word on whether anyone was injured.