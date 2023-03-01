HANOVER TWP., Pa. — A Carbon County man is facing charges after authorities said he hid an explosive in a suitcase at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Mark Muffley, 40, checked a suitcase Monday morning for a flight headed to Sanford, Florida, the FBI said in a criminal complaint.

The bag triggered an alarm before being loaded onto the plane, and the TSA found a "circular compound" hidden in the lining of the baggage, the FBI said.

Police, the FBI and bomb experts responded to the airport. An airport spokesperson had said part of the main terminal was closed around 11:15 a.m. while authorities investigated a "suspicious package."

The compound was about three inches in diameter, was wrapped in wax paper and plastic wrap, and was found to contain powder used in commercial grade fireworks, federal authorities say.

There were also two fuses attached, one of which appeared to be part of the original manufacturing and is used to ignite explosives quickly. The other fuse was added later, and burns slower than a quick fuse, officials say.

The powders could ignite from heat and friction, the FBI said, and posed a "significant risk" to the plane and passengers.

Investigators also found in the suitcase a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill and two GFCI outlets taped together.

Authorities say after they discovered the explosive, they paged Muffley over the loudspeaker to report to airport security. Security cameras then showed him walking out of the airport.

Muffley was arrested at his Lansford home Monday night. City and county authorities assisted the FBI with the arrest.

Muffley is facing charges of possession of an explosive at an airport and possessing/attempting to place an explosive on an aircraft.