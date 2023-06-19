ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If you're traveling LANTA between Allentown and Bethlehem, a bus is now never more than 15 minutes away, with the transportation authority launching new enhanced bus service, Monday, also known as a rapid transit route.

"It's been a long time coming to implement EBS. We've never really had 15-minute service along any corridor," says Manager of Communication and Strategic Initiatives, Darryl Lightner.

The enhanced service runs along where current blue and green routes overlap, as well as the 102 and 107 lines. The blue line was increased to service every half hour starting Monday in order to accommodate the enhanced bus line.

"So, you have the blue line, which operates from Trexlertown to Easton, and you have the green line, which operates from Whitehall down to southside Bethlehem casino," Lightner said.

At the Allentown Transportation Center, the flow of buses was constant. Lightner says ridership is just shy of pre-COVID levels.

"If you're in Bethlehem and you need to get to Allentown and you miss a bus, there's another bus

The easiest way to track which bus to take along the new enhanced route is through the app... LANTA also welcomes public feedback on the service changes.

"It's very important that we get as much feedback as possible. When we make these service changes," Lightner said. "We want to be reflective of the community we serve."