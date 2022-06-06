ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority announced Monday that several route improvements and changes will take effect June 20.
A new Route 100 branded the Green Line will provide Enhanced Bus Service connecting Bethlehem, Allentown, and Whitehall every 30 minutes, 7 days a week, according to a news release from LANTA.
A new corridor between Allentown and Bethlehem (along 6th, 7th, and Tilghman Streets, Union Boulevard, and W. Broad Street), will have service every 15 minutes all day as part of LANTA’s developing Enhanced Bus Service.
Whitehall will see four bus routes now connecting the major shopping centers which LANTA says will provide fast, more direct connections to all the centers. The shopping centers will be connected in a line so riders can go directly to their destinations on Routes 100, 103, 211, and 325, LANTA said. The changes will replace the Whirly Bird circulator bus.
The Allentown Transportation Center Platform C is opening but at the same time Platform A is being temporarily relocated, as LANTA enters the final phase of the ATC redesign and construction. As part of the platform shifting:
Routes 102, 103, 104, 107, 210 and the Martz bus will move to their new permanent home on Church Street at the new ATC on June 20.
At the same time, Platform A will close for about a month while construction is completed on the nearby apartment building.
Routes 100, 101, 209, 211, 213, 218, 220, and 319 will board at a Temporary Platform A located on Linden Street at 6th (where Temporary Platform C has been the last year).
Temporary Platform A is planned to last just over one month, with all three platforms being complete by August, according to LANTA.
In Bethlehem, the new Southside Station will open. Located adjacent to NCC Fowler Campus on 3rd and Fillmore streets in the city’s Southside, this new location will provide a covered and lighted boarding area which will serve as the primary transit center for Southside Bethlehem, LANTA said. Routes 100, 102, and 323 will serve the station beginning June 20.
In Easton, a new Route 606 will provide 7-day service to the Southside, and in the western end of the Valley a new Flex Route 508 will connect Upper Macungie Township with employment centers in New Smithville, LANTA said.
“We are happy to announce these service improvements as LANTA continues to fulfill our ‘Moving LANTA Forward’ plan which was instituted several years ago,” Manager of Planning and Scheduling AJ Jordan said.
“As we move forward in the months and years ahead, we will continue to improve LANTA through technology, service expansion, and on-the-road enhancements to enhance the rider experience."