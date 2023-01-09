ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some public bus routes are changing in the Lehigh Valley.

The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) announced several changes, effective Monday, Jan. 16.

One of the goals is to provide more options to access jobs in Upper Macungie Township, Whitehall Township and South Bethlehem, LANTA said.

These are the changes:

-- Route 100 EBS Green Line – Schedule change on Eastbound service only. Trips depart 5 minutes earlier.

-- Route 101 EBS Blue Line – Realigned to serve Southside Bethlehem. Rescheduled. Eastbound trips depart 5 minutes earlier. EBS Stops only between Allentown and Stefko Point (Stefko & Easton Ave). Additional 5:20am Westbound trip from BTC added to relieve congestion on Route 213.

-- Route 103 – No time changes. Realignment in Whitehall to serve Grape Street and MacArthur/Mickley stops instead of Whitehall Mall stop to improve reliability and safety.

-- Route 215 – No time changes. New stops added on Commerce Center Blvd in Majestic Center.

-- NEW Route 402 – Connecting Tilghman & Front to Allen HS via ATC on Weekdays mornings.

-- Route 410/410C/411 – No time changes. All trips now called Route 410C operating on the same routing through South Allentown and Cumberland Gardens. Riders will be able to board any bus at Dieruff High School to ease congestion.

-- Route 421/422 – No time changes. Route 421 trips are renamed Route 422 to consolidate schedule.

-- Route 605 – No time changes. New stops added on Commerce Center Blvd in Majestic Center.

-- Route 613 – Redesigned and expanded to serve Fogelsville Weis, Amazon, Industrial Blvd., and Trexlertown.