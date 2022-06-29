LANTA bus

LANTA, the 50-year-old regional transportation service, has contracted with an outside company to handle its van service.

Transdev, based in France, is a private-sector provider of public transport in 18 countries. The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority - LANTA - has retained Transdev for paratransit service: vans that carry people in wheelchairs or who qualify for the service.

Financial terms and the length of the contract for the five-year deal were not disclosed in a statement distributed by Transdev.

Transdev will manage 99 vehicles and 109 employees as part of its agreement with LANTA. The paratransit service area covers Lehigh and Northampton counties and Transdev will also handle LANTA's Carbon Transit division.

"Throughout our procurement process, we were impressed with Transdev's thorough training programs, operating procedures and use of technology," LANTA Executive Director Owen O'Neil said in the statement.

Transdev estimated that it will handle 350,000 trips for LANTA's van service and 35,000 trips for Carbon Transit.

Transdev says it is the largest private-sector provider of multiple types of public transportation in the U.S., including bus, rail, street car, paratransit, autonomous vehicle and shuttle services.

"In cities across the U.S., we're helping our clients move toward integrating public transit into the city's lifeblood," the statement said. Transdev operates on six continents and has its U.S. headquarters in Chicago.

 
 
 
 

