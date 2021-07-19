ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The contractor operating the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority’s door-to-door paratransit van service says it is facing a shortage of drivers.
Easton Coach Company, which operates LANTA’s LANtaVan door-to-door service for seniors and persons with disabilities, is trying to hire enough drivers to meet the demands of the system, according to a news release from LANTA.
The company is raising wages and using hiring bonuses in a effort to hire more drivers, said Owen O’Neil, Executive Director of LANTA.
“Having a shortage of drivers has a serious impact on the service,” O’Neil said, saying that the shortage results in more late trips and longer travel times for riders.
The number of people riding the LANtaVan system is steadily rising as more people return to their pre-COVID routines, according to LANTA.
Anyone interested in applying for a job as a LANtaVan paratransit driver can find information at eastoncoach.com under “Employment” or call 610-253-4055. Applications are being accepted for full and part-time positions.