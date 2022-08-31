ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA and Allentown School District are teaming up to help more students get to school faster.

LANTA is offering free rides to students in the district throughout the year. But those under 12 still have to be accompanied by a paying adult.

In the past, LANTA offered $1 rides to Allentown students.

Allentown's superintendent said getting rid of fares will allow more students to utilize LANTA and get to school each day.

“Like many other urban districts around the country, most Allentown students live within walking distance of their home school but are also able to use public transportation to get to school faster or during inclement weather,” said Superintendent John Stanford.

ASD is the third largest school district in Pennsylvania, behind Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

For more information on the program people can go to LANTA's website.