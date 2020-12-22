BETHLEHEM, Pa. - LANTA riders may now feel a little safer while waiting for the bus at night in Bethlehem.
LANTA officials showed off a new "SolStop" Bench Tuesday near the corner of Broadway and Fiot Street.
The bench has a light built into it that can be activated by riders while they wait for the bus when it's dark outside.
LANTA says this is the first time that this type of product is being used, not just in the Lehigh Valley but in the country. The self-activated light is also appropriate during the pandemic.
"It's actually a contactless switch, so they just have to wave their hand in front of it and then the light turns on. So it provides that added bit of safety and security," said LANTA Executive Director Owen O'Neil.
LANTA says if it works well the company will roll out more SolStop benches at other locations in the area.