LANTA bus

LANta riders who don't wear a mask will have to find a different way to get around the Lehigh Valley.

The transportation agency has started enforcing a federal mandate that requires riders to wear a mask or face shield. It also requires LANTA to deny service to non-complying riders.

The mandate went into effect Monday, and applies to riders over the age of two.

LANta has required passengers to wear masks or face coverings for several months. But until now, those who didn't comply were allowed to stay on the bus.

