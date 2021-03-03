LANTA bus

LANta is pulling out all the stops in its effort to go green.

The transportation authority retired its last fully diesel bus Wednesday.

LANta now has 57 compressed natural gas buses and 27 diesel hybrids.

The buses that were retired Wednesday are being replaced by compressed natural gas vehicles.

LANta's director of maintenance says the new buses are quieter and more cost effective.

"It's a cleaner burning fuel. It's better for the environment. We get better gas mileage and it's cheaper to run," said Director of Maintenance Randy Flyte.

The buses were replaced as part of a state contract with Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection. It's aimed at creating greener truck and bus fleets.

