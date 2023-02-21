ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority is seeking public comments on proposed changes to its routes.

LANTA announced Tuesday that it will hold an open house on March 22 at 10 a.m. at Bethlehem City Hall, 10 E. Church St.

The meeting will address changes LANTA has proposed to make to its bus system in June.

Those changes are:

Route 100 EBS Green Line: Shift times 5 minutes earlier and remove from MacArthur Towne Centre (see route 603)

Route 101 EBS Blue Line: Will operate every 30 minutes Limited stop throughout the entire route.

Route 103: Will no longer serve Whitehall Square (Redner's) to speed up service to Allentown, Northampton, and Catasauqua. The entire route will become hourly. In early mornings, late evenings, and on weekends, trips will end at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, instead of continuing to Northampton to match select ridership needs.

Route 603: Will be extended from the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, to serve Grape Street, Whitehall Square (Redner's), Whitehall Central, and end at MacArthur Towne Centre. Service will be increased to hourly mid-day.

Route 213/218: Route 213 will be consolidated with Route 218. Working with Routes 101 (Blue Line) and 613, these changes will allow riders to have multiple options in Breinigsville, Lehigh County. 90-minute headways weekdays and Saturdays.

Route 322: Operating local service along Hamilton Boulevard to Trexlertown, Lehigh County. From ATC, the route will serve Turner and Chew streets, and all trips will extend to Amazon/FedEx Breinigsville.

Additional information about the proposed changes can be found on LANTA's website.