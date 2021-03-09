ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA is building a new paratransit facility in Allentown.
The new, 67,000-square-foot facility will be home for all of the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority's paratransit operations, which includes door-to-door van service for seniors, people with disabilities and other groups.
The building will have administrative offices, dispatch, a maintenance bay, a wash bay and vehicle staging, according to a joint news release from LANTA and Serfass Construction.
Serfass will design, build and own the facility at 1501 South 12th Street.
Officials say that site was chosen because of its easy access to major roadways and its proximity to LANTA's existing headquarters.
The companies expect to break ground this spring and move in by early 2022.