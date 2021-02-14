ALLENTOWN, PA -- Beginning February 22, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANta) will begin enforcing the requirements of the security directive issued by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) based on an order issued by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
The directive requires that riders on public transportation wear a mask and requires public transportation agencies to adopt procedures to refuse service to riders who do not comply.
LANta has required riders to wear masks or face coverings for several months but has allowed non-complying riders to remain on the buses.
However, the security directive issued by TSA requires LANta to deny service to non-complying riders.
According to officials, LANta has started implementation of a communications plan to alert riders, as well as the general public, about the federal mask mandate. This includes signage and audio announcements on buses and transit centers, as well as posts on social media and LANTA’s website.
Starting February 22, riders above the age of two will not be allowed to ride LANTA vehicles or use LANta transit centers unless they are wearing a face mask or face shield, officials say.
Riders who have medical conditions preventing them from wearing a face mask or a face shield can apply for a Reasonable Modification exemption. Information on how to apply for a Reasonable Modification can be found by calling LANta customer service at 888-253-8333 or on their website.
To promote the safe operation of LANta buses, LANta drivers have the discretion to remove their mask when the bus is in motion. This is only applicable when there are no passengers within six feet of them.
Many drivers can find masks to be distracting while the bus is in motion, especially those who wear glasses. Drivers are instructed to put their mask back on when any passengers are boarding or deboarding the bus, according to officials
With the additional protection from the driver shields installed in all LANta buses, this will ensure all proper safety measures are taken to protect LANta riders.
LANta Executive Director, Owen P. O’Neil, asked for the public’s cooperation in the effort. “LANta is trying to do its part to comply with federal and state guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID 19. The more cooperation we receive from the public, the easier it will be for us to provide a safe and reliable trip for our riders” O’Neil said.