LANTA bus

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANta said Thursday that it is canceling a limited number of scheduled trips on various LANTA bus routes for Friday, Dec. 31 due to a high level of absences among LANTA bus drivers due to COVID 19.

A list of the modifications can be found at LANta's website.

The modifications are only effective for Friday, the company said. A Sunday schedule will be operated on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, as planned. A normal Sunday schedule will also be operated on Sunday, January 2.

Further decisions on any COVID-related service modifications will be made on a day-to-day basis.

“We deeply regret having to make this decision and apologize for the inconvenience this will cause our riders,” LANTA Executive Director Owen O’Neil said in a statement. “We are working hard to try to limit these disruptions to this Friday only.”

LANtaVan, LANTA’s door-to-door paratransit service for seniors and persons with disabilities, is also experiencing a driver shortage. However, all reserved trips on the LANtaVan system will be operated on Friday.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.