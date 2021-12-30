ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANta said Thursday that it is canceling a limited number of scheduled trips on various LANTA bus routes for Friday, Dec. 31 due to a high level of absences among LANTA bus drivers due to COVID 19.
A list of the modifications can be found at LANta's website.
The modifications are only effective for Friday, the company said. A Sunday schedule will be operated on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, as planned. A normal Sunday schedule will also be operated on Sunday, January 2.
Further decisions on any COVID-related service modifications will be made on a day-to-day basis.
“We deeply regret having to make this decision and apologize for the inconvenience this will cause our riders,” LANTA Executive Director Owen O’Neil said in a statement. “We are working hard to try to limit these disruptions to this Friday only.”
LANtaVan, LANTA’s door-to-door paratransit service for seniors and persons with disabilities, is also experiencing a driver shortage. However, all reserved trips on the LANtaVan system will be operated on Friday.