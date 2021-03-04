Lehigh County Aging and Adult Services partnered with LANta to provide transportation for older residents seeking travel accommodations to COVID-19 vaccination sites, according to a news release from the county.
The partnership came as a result of residents struggling to make their appointments without a reliable means of transportation, the county said.
The program will be free to the public without any cost to the resident. Lehigh County Aging and Adult Services will provide LANta the required funding to cover the shared ride cost for residents.
Qualified residents need to be 65 years or older to register for the Shared Ride for Seniors Program through LANta Customer Service in order to receive transportation.
Applications can be completed by calling 888-253-8333 Sunday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.