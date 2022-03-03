The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority will receive $12.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Bob Casey's office.
The American Rescue Plan, passed in March 2021, aims to provide relief to families, businesses, local governments and others to help ease the burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan to help jumpstart our economy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Casey.
“The Rescue Plan provided vital dedicated funds for public transit agencies across the country and Pennsylvania continues to reap the benefits. In Lehigh and Northampton Counties, thousands of people rely on LANTA busses and vans to get to work and school, to travel to the grocery store and the pharmacy, to visit family and friends. While the pandemic impacted LANTA’s bottom line, this funding will help LANTA get back on track, which will not only help riders but boost the Lehigh Valley economy.”
“This additional funding from the American Rescue Plan is crucial to LANTA’s ability to deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while at the same time trying to meet the expanding mobility needs of a rapidly growing Lehigh Valley,” said Owen P. O’Neil, Executive Director of the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority.