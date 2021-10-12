ALLENTOWN, Pa. - LANTA says it will temporarily be moving its boarding locations during First Lady Jill Biden's visit to Allentown Wednesday.
The locations will be moved from the Allentown Transportation Center at 6th and Linden streets to 8th and Linden streets.
As part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Biden will take part in conversations and a listening session with members of the Hispanic community.
She is expected to be at The Learning Hub along with Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, and Congresswoman Susan Wild. The event is expected to begin at 2:15 p.m., although the timing is subject to change.
The new boarding locations will begin operating at 1 p.m. Wednesday and end soon after the event is over, LANTA said.