South Whitehall crash 1

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP. -- Police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Cedar Crest Boulevard and Huckleberry Road.

The crash happened early Saturday evening. One car ended up in a cornfield, several rows deep. A second car with visible front-end damage was seen on the road near the intersection.

As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Huckleberry Road was closed.

South Whitehall crash 2

A 69 News crew at the scene saw police officers from multiple departments moving around the area, in what may be be a search. First responders were seen operating drones. Police officers from South Whitehall, Allentown and State Police were seen in the area.

South Whitehall three

Around 8 p.m., officers were seen in the area of Minnich Road and Albright Avenue.

At this point, authorities are not providing details.

