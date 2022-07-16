SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP. -- Police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the area of Cedar Crest Boulevard and Huckleberry Road.
The crash happened early Saturday evening. One car ended up in a cornfield, several rows deep. A second car with visible front-end damage was seen on the road near the intersection.
As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Huckleberry Road was closed.
A 69 News crew at the scene saw police officers from multiple departments moving around the area, in what may be be a search. First responders were seen operating drones. Police officers from South Whitehall, Allentown and State Police were seen in the area.
Around 8 p.m., officers were seen in the area of Minnich Road and Albright Avenue.
At this point, authorities are not providing details.
